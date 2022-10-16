Amazon Ligue 1: how to subscribe for PSG-OM? The guide and all prices

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO LIGUE 1. The Clasico PSG-OM takes place this Sunday, October 16. And it's still possible to follow it on Amazon Prime Video by subscribing at the last minute. Here is the complete guide!

[Updated October 16, 2022 at 7:55 p.m.] PSG-OM is one of the clashes of the season scheduled for this Sunday, October 16 and it will be broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime. The presentation of the match is to follow from 8:15 p.m. for a kick-off at 8:45 p.m. Do you want to follow this Clasico opposing the PSG of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar to the Marseille of Dimitri Payet, Alexis Sanchez or Matteo Guendouzi? It is still possible by subscribing in a few clicks.

Like last season, the Amazon Prime service broadcasts 8 of the 10 matches each day, including the famous Sunday evening poster. Amazon has prepared a little surprise for this new season with the launch of this "season" offer. With an 11-month commitment, one-time payment costs 99 euros, a great saving compared to payment per month without commitment (12.99 x 11 months: 142.89 euros). What to enjoy the whole 2022-2023 championship season and follow your favorite team. Good news, it is now at 69 euros for a limited time!

If this season takes place without the iconic clubs Saint-Etienne and Bordeaux, both relegated to Ligue 2 like FC Metz, this 2022-2023 vintage will be a landmark with the return of AJ Auxerre to Ligue 1. The former club of Guy Roux returns after 10 years of presence in Ligue 2 and is accompanied by AC Ajaccio and Toulouse, crowned champions of Ligue 2. Know first of all that to watch Ligue 1, you must have an Amazon Prime account then subscribe to the Pass Ligue 1 option. The platform is accessible on your connected TV or via the subscription area of ​​your Internet TV decoder. It is also possible to watch Amazon Prime Video and all matches on your smartphone or tablet. An account allows you to connect with three different devices. Something to support everyone's favorite team and raise the mood at home!

To watch Ligue 1 matches this year, you have to go through two distinct steps, first joining the Amazon Prime program and then subscribing to the Ligue 1 Pass to watch the matches:

To watch the matches, simply download the Amazon Prime Video application to your tablet, smartphone, connected television... or directly to your computer. The Amazon Prime Video app is also available on PS4, PS5 or Xbox One game consoles, on the Google Chromecast decoder or via Orange, Bouygues Telecom, SFR, Free and Apple TV boxes.

How much does it cost to subscribe to Ligue 1 on Amazon Prime Video? First step, the Amazon Prime subscription is sold for €49 per year or if you prefer €5.99 per month (after a one-month trial period). Both offers are non-binding. This is a subscription that allows you to access the Amazon Prime Video streaming catalog but also Amazon Prime expedited delivery among other benefits. To access the matches of the French championship, it is necessary to subscribe in addition to the Amazon Prime Ligue 1 option, the "Pass Ligue 1" which costs an additional € 12.99 in addition to the classic subscription.

If you do not have a connected TV but receive television via your decoder provided by your internet service provider, it is possible in many cases to access Amazon Prime Video then subscribe to the Ligue 1 Pass to watch the matches live on your TV. Otherwise, it is possible to subscribe via your smartphone, tablet or computer to watch the matches in streaming on these devices.

For this new 2022-2023 season, it is once again via the Amazon Prime Video subscription that French football fans will be able to discover 80% of Ligue 1 matches, i.e. the matches that Médiapro had purchased before ending up in default of payment. in 2021. To be precise, this represents 8 matches broadcast on Amazon Prime Video per day of the Ligue 1 championship, including all the most beautiful posters. Amazon has generally recovered the old Médiapro-Téléfoot contract with 8 matches broadcast each day out of the 10 on the program. Amazon Prime Video mainly offers the biggest poster of the day of Ligue 1, generally on Sunday evening. OM-PSG, PSG-Lyon Monaco-Marseille, Lens-PSG, Marseille-Lyon or Lille-PSG should therefore be broadcast on Amazon each time. Matches will be commented live. Smail Bouabdellah and Julien Brun, passed by BeIN Sports, will be in particular for the comments.

Here is a summary of how a day of Ligue 1 on Amazon Prime Ligue 1 is structured:

Amazon Prime Video does not only broadcast Ligue 1 matches. Subscribers will be able to enjoy a 15-minute broadcast before and after each match. Half-time will also be an opportunity to look back on the first period with statistics, replays and technical palettes analyzed by the consultants. On Sundays, a magazine is broadcast at 7 p.m. Presented by journalist Marina Lorenzo, this magazine is available every Sunday to all Amazon Prime subscribers, even those who have not subscribed to the Amazon Prime Ligue 1 option. Subscribers will also be able to find all the matches in replay for 7 days.

Do you have access to Ligue 1 matches when you only subscribe to Amazon Prime? The answer is no. This is an additional subscription. You do not automatically have access to the French championship if you are already an Amazon Prime subscriber. If you are interested in this addition, it will cost you the price of the additional option, an option called "Pass Ligue 1" (see previous paragraphs) billed at 12.99 euros per month.

The Ligue 1 Pass free trial offer is over. From August 1 to 29, 2021, for the launch of the offer, each Amazon Prime Video subscriber could test the Prime Ligue 1 offer for seven days in order to discover the platform dedicated to French football. Since August 29, 2021, however, it is no longer possible to give it a try with the free trial, the offer having expired... You must therefore now subscribe to access the matches but the offer remains without commitment and therefore cancellable at any time.

This is one of the issues that subscribers to streaming services are particularly fond of, multi-screen viewing is very important for potential customers. On Twitter, Amazon announced that the Amazon Prime Ligue 1 subscription allows you to "simultaneously watch up to three different matches using the same Amazon account, and view the same match on two devices at the same time." In addition, Amazon Prime Ligue 1 customers can watch the same match on three different devices at the same time, the American giant confirmed on its website.