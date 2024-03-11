Almost everyone throws it down the sink, yet it's gold for your garden and home

There are many French people who waste this liquid in their sink every week. While it is a real free elixir.

Potatoes are one of the vegetables that appear most often on our dinner tables in France. And it's no wonder, because potatoes are cheap, tasty, low-calorie and healthy at the same time. The healthfulness of potatoes is particularly notable, as they are a source of many valuable minerals such as potassium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus and iron. Additionally, potatoes contain almost all vitamins, including a very high content of vitamin C.

But what to do with the cooking water? You're not planning to throw it down the sink like many French people? Rich in starch from potatoes, this water has magical powers. It would be truly regrettable to deprive yourself of its wonderful benefits. In fact, the main characteristic of starch is its degreasing power. It simply has the ability to trap and absorb fat! But starch also has plenty of other benefits that make your cooking water miraculous! Here is the list

1 - A superhero for your gardensOn the one hand, potato cooking water is a natural weedkiller, on the other hand, it is an organic fertilizer. A combo that we are delighted to discover! If you water your plants with (pre-cooled) potato water once a week, you will see the effects in just one month. For the weedkilling side, pour your lukewarm cooking water directly onto the weeds: it’s effective every time!

2 - The secret to a dazzling tiled floor Once a month, pour some still lukewarm potato cooking water into your bucket, then clean your tiles with it. Leave on for 10 minutes then rinse with cold water. Goodbye bland tiles!

3 - Your silverware's best friend We know that silverware requires special care. The trick is to soak a cloth in the potato cooking water and then clean your silverware with it. Natural shine guaranteed!

4 - The savior of your crystal glasses! Not only is he the friend of your silverware, but also of your crystal glasses. Simply soak them in potato cooking water then wipe them with a soft cloth. No trace and cleanliness guaranteed!