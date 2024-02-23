All these employees risk losing 145 euros in a few days: avoid it with this simple check

It's better to take a few minutes to make sure that a small jackpot isn't going to slip through your fingers.

This is an operation that not everyone is aware of. And yet, it is better to know it to avoid finding yourself cheated. As the end of February approaches, a check must be carried out by thousands of employees. The latter could lose on average 145 euros within a few days without realizing it if they do not do so, which could raise eyebrows given the declining purchasing power of the French.

This approach concerns all holders of a restaurant voucher card. Every month, this means of payment is funded, in part, by the employer and, in part, by the employee. However, the accumulated amounts must be spent within a specified time frame. And if there is money left after the deadline has passed, there is a high chance of losing it. Be careful, because this deadline is fast approaching!

Indeed, from March 1, 2024, the regulation provides that it is no longer possible to use the cumulative prize pool in 2023. However, Endered, Sodexo and Swile - the three platforms which issue restaurant ticket cards - allow their users to carry over their remainder from one year to the next and, therefore, avoid losing money.

On average, there are 145 euros that are still lying around in the account and which are or could be lost. A non-negligible sum when we know that this means of payment can be used both for purchases from restaurateurs and directly in supermarkets for all kinds of shopping, up to a limit of 25 euros per day.

To avoid losing this money, two solutions exist: the first - the simplest - is that your employer has automatically chosen to carry over your pot from one year to the next. So you don't have to do anything. Check with your employer if you are unsure. The second solution consists of taking the steps yourself with the platform to continue to benefit from this money.

To be sure and not lose a possible tidy sum, simply log into your account (Endered, Sodexo or Swile). The balance remaining at your disposal will be indicated on the home page. There, either the platform will indicate that the transfer will be automatic – “Your 2023 balance will be transferred to your 2024 balance before 03/31/2024” displays Endered – or you will be offered to transfer it in a few clicks. So it's better to take a few minutes so as not to slim down your wallet a little more...