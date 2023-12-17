All the results from the 2nd day of the European Rugby Cup

Once again very mixed results for the French clubs during the 2nd day of the Champions Cup.

The second day of the Champions Cup was strangely similar to the first with two French clubs once again surviving and several falling. Let's start with the good news with the South West once again in the spotlight with the great successes of Toulouse and Bordeaux. In England, the Toulousains put on a real recital on the lawn of Harlequins who had beaten Racing, at Racing, a week ago. In the standings, Stade Toulousain is a solid leader in its group and can already foresee the rest of the competition. Same thing for Bordeaux. With Damian Penaud once again in a state of grace, Bordeaux Bègles largely won against the English from Bristol and achieved a solid result.

On the other hand, if we note the good reaction of Lou, winner of the Bulls, La Rochelle followed up with a second defeat in South Africa against the Stormers, Toulon once again lost in the last minutes on the Northampton lawn, the Stade Français lost to Leicester and Racing was no match for the Ulster province.