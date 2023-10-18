All smartphone users dreamed of it: this thing makes it very easy to find a PIN code

Who has never complained about their blocked smartphone while trying to remember their PIN code? Fortunately, there is a very simple solution to find your code if you forget it.

You probably already know: it is important to regularly change the PIN code of your smartphone in order to avoid unpleasant surprises and so that malicious people (who may have seen you typing your code) can access your phone. Until now, when setting a new PIN, you had no choice but to memorize it if you wanted to unlock your device.

Many users have noticed that Apple has introduced a new, very convenient option for people who have difficulty remembering their passwords and passcodes. This feature, available since the iOS 17 update, allows you to quickly find the last code you entered on the iPhone, but for a specific period.

If you turn on your iPhone, it will first ask you to enter the new PIN code that you have configured. If you forgot the latter, no need to stress. Try to type the code without being afraid of making a mistake. Once you have exhausted your five attempts, iPhone will ask you to wait a short time before trying to enter a PIN code again. Just wait until the countdown ends and you will see the option “forgot your password?” which is now accessible on your screen. This button will then allow you to select a new magical feature: “enter old password”.

You can then use your old PIN code to unlock your iPhone. Take the opportunity to change your code for a new one that you will memorize this time! Note that this very practical option is however only available for 72 hours after configuring a new PIN code. It is not yet integrated into Android smartphones, but we can bet that it will soon be the case.