Algeria - Nigeria: TV channel, streaming... How to follow the match live?

ALGERIA-NIGERIA. Second friendly match in a few days for Djamel Belmadi's men who face Nigeria.

Second friendly match for Algeria After the victory against Guinea on Friday evening thanks to a goal from the inevitable Islam Slimani, Djamel Belmadi's men will try to follow up against the Super Eagles. FYI, Nigeria haven't won any of the last three games against Algeria. Nigeria's last win against the Greens was in 2016 in the 2018 Africa World Cup qualifiers (3-1).

Conversely, know that Algeria have not lost any of their last four matches, they are even on a series of four victories, since the 2-1 defeat against Cameroon on March 29 in Blida. "We are going to face a very good Nigerian team, even if we also had enormous difficulties to overcome the Guinean selection which caused us a lot of problems in the previous match. We know that the Nigerian players will face with a spirit of revenge since we remain on two victories against them, but our objective will be to chain a new victory while making a better copy compared to the previous match " thus declared Houcine Benayada in a press conference. before game.

The friendly match between Algeria and Nigeria will be followed from 8 p.m.

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast in France for the friendly match between Algeria and Nigeria. To follow the meeting, you must connect to National Program (ENTV) or TV6.

No distribution in France is planned. It is therefore impossible to watch the matches on internet streaming platforms in France since beIN Sports or Canal do not broadcast the match.