Algeria - Niger: time, TV channel, streaming... Match info

The Algerian team, first in its group, could almost already validate its ticket for CAN 2023 if it wins against Niger on Thursday March 23, second.

Algeria, this Thursday, March 23, will start favorite against Niger. The Fennecs are currently first in Group F and have so far scored 4 goals without conceding against Tanzania and Uganda. Niger, for its part, obtained two draws against the same two teams mentioned. The Algerians, if they win, will almost be sure to participate in the next edition of the CAN 2023 which will take place in Côte d'Ivoire in January 2024. This competition has indeed been postponed to July 2022 due to the weather conditions.

But against them, the Menas hope to qualify. In its history, the country has so far only experienced two finals in 2012 and 2013. The Fennecs are used to this competition, which they have already won twice in 1990 and 2019 and have more than 18 appearances. The Fennecs will also want to surf on the good course of the A team during the African Nations Championship, only beaten in the final against Senegal in early February. Note that Niger has won only once against Algeria, it was May 31, 1981.

If you want to follow the match between Algeria and Niger, you will have to stay awake quite late because the match does not start until 10 p.m. in Baraki.

This match between Algeria and Niger in the qualifying phase for the AFCON will be played in Algeria at the Nelson Mandela Stadium. It will air on beIN Sport 1.

Bein Sport during the international break offers its subscribers to follow in streaming on beIN Sport 1 certain African meetings with Algeria and Niger who will play their third match of group F.

Many players of the Algerian team evolve in Europe in the biggest clubs such as Riyad Mahrez. The Manchester City star is expected to be fielded by manager Djamel Belmadi.