Algeria - Guinea: TV channel, streaming ... How to follow the match live?

ALGERIA FOOT. Djamel Belmadi's Algerians are playing a friendly match against Guinea this Friday, September 23.

While Europe is playing the League of Nations matches, the African continent is concerned with friendly matches during the international break and not with qualifying matches for CAN 2023. Algeria, well on its way to this phase after its victories against Uganda and Tanzania last June, wants to stay on a good run.

For this meeting, several attractions such as the great return of Andy Delort or Nabil Bentaleb, present at a press conference. We are all competitors. Being a starter is clearly an objective. Djamel Belmadi, for his part, took advantage of this gathering to make a little mea culpa. "If we compare ourselves to Cameroon or Egypt, we are below, Belmadi told journalists. Participating in a World Cup is almost a small trophy even if I want titles. We would have had a lot of ambition during this World Cup

The friendly match between Algeria and Guinea will be followed from 9 p.m.

The match between Algeria and Guinea is not broadcast live on French television. To follow the meeting, you must have the Algerian channels on Canal Algérie and ENTV.

It is not possible in France to watch the matches on internet streaming platforms in France since beIN Sports or Canal do not broadcast the match.