Algeria - Angola: schedule, channel, lineups... all the match information

For its entry into this CAN 2024 in Ivory Coast, Mahrez's Algeria challenges Angola at the Peace Stadium in Bouaké.

Deprived of the World Cup in Qatar after an incredible barrage against Cameroon and ridiculed from the group stage of CAN 2022, Algeria owes revenge to its supporters and puts an end to two mishaps. However, in an affordable Group D (Algeria, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Angola), Djamel Belmadi refuses that his group be designated favorite for CAN 2024: “We did not qualify for the World Cup, we came out in the 1st round of the last CAN and you repeated it to me enough, so, de facto, we are not favorites."

Nevertheless, the Fennecs retain a large backbone of the team which was crowned in 2019. The talents are still present like Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli), Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan), Islam Slimani (Coritiba FC) , Sofiane Feghouli (Fatih Karagümrük) or even Ramy Bensebaïni (Borussia Dortmund). Belmadi is aware of this. “The objective will never change: to go as far as possible, to go and win!” Distrust all the same for the Fennecs in this Algeria - Angola: in the last six clashes between the two nations, the Greens have only won one meeting (3-2 in... 1985!).

For the third day of this CAN 2024, the Bouaké Peace Stadium hosts this Algeria – Angola. This game will kick off at 9:00 p.m. Issa Sy (SEN) will be on the whistle.

As is the case for all the posters for this CAN 2024, you will have one and only choice to see this Algeria - Angola. This poster will be broadcast by beIN Sports. You will therefore have to tune into beIN Sports 1.

To follow Algeria – Angola streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet you will have only one choice. That of subscribing to a 100% digital subscription to beIN Sports Connect which will allow you to join beIN Sports 1.