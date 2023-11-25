Alfortville: three children found dead after their father confessed to having killed them

A father went to a Dieppe police station to confess to the murder of his children at his home in Alfortville. He was taken into custody.

A 41-year-old man presented himself at the Dieppe police station, in Seine-Maritime, this Sunday, November 26 at the beginning of the afternoon, to confess to the murder of his three children at his home in Alfortville (Val-de-France). Marne), Actu17 reported. After forcing the door of the apartment located on Quai Jean-Baptiste-Clément, the police found the lifeless bodies of the three children. According to information from Le Figaro, two of the three were discovered under a blanket, and the third on the sofa. According to initial information, they were killed with knives.

The father of the family, a certain Younes E. is currently in police custody in Dieppe. An open investigation was entrusted to the judicial police. The man is unfavorably known to the police for acts of domestic violence and violence against a minor under the age of 15 through an ascendant. According to RTL, he had “been convicted of domestic violence in 2021 with a ban on approaching his wife and children”. Since then, the procedure had been lifted, and the children lived in shared custody. The mother, who has still not been found, is also said to live in Val-de-Marne.