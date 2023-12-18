Alex Batty: back in England, the teenager speaks out

Alex Batty, the 17-year-old who went missing for six years after being kidnapped and found in France, returned to the UK on Saturday (December 16). He found his grandmother.

Alex Batty, a 17-year-old young man, disappeared six years ago after being kidnapped by his mother. Since then, the young man lived a “nomadic” life within a “spiritual community” with his grandfather and his mother. He was found in southwest France and told investigators he had escaped and walked for four days. He returned to the United Kingdom on Saturday December 16 to reunite with his grandmother, who is also his legal guardian. Monday December 18, Alex Batty, who is not filmed because he is still a minor, spoke on BFMTV. He said he was "happy to be home for Christmas", but he did not wish to speak further due to the ongoing investigation.

Upon his return, investigators said they wanted to clarify the circumstances of his disappearance, but also work on his “reintegration into society”. After six years of disappearance, the young man returned safely to his grandmother in Oldham, England. She expressed her joy at knowing he was alive and in good health. “It really was like a dream when I spoke to him and it was incredible,” she said. For the moment, Alex Batty's mother remains untraceable and could have gone to Finland. During interviews with investigators, Alex Batty said he left to escape the “spiritual community” of his mother and grandfather. He died six months ago.