Alert, oysters from this French production area prohibited for consumption!

Fishing, collecting and selling oysters are simply prohibited in a well-known oyster production area. A hard blow for oyster farmers and a huge disappointment for customers.

The end of year celebrations are here! A tradition often accompanied by large meals shared with family, and this year will be no exception. Foie gras, salmon, capon, turkey, Yule log... So many exceptional dishes that should be on French tables for the holidays. This year, some Christmas essentials, oysters, will also be enjoyed by millions of French people. This seafood often allows you to open hostilities in the best possible way before tackling the main course.

But, less than a week before Christmas, some producers are feeling the blow: a very specific French region is affected by large-scale restrictions. Fishing, collecting, transporting, storing and selling oysters is simply prohibited in this coastal area. Or exactly ? The oyster production area concerned is that of the north of Bourgneuf Bay, between the island of Noirmoutier and Pornic. The decision was taken by the prefect of Loire-Atlantique and the decree is still in effect. Whether for oyster farmers or gourmet customers, they will have to fall back on other producers not affected by this ban to make their disaster purchases. Due to high demand at this time of year, some residents of Loire-Atlantique may be forced to give up on oysters this year.

Why did the prefect make such a decision? The authorities were alerted of a food poisoning affecting around forty people, which occurred in Vendée on December 9, and linked to the consumption of these oysters. At the same time, a “norovirus” was identified, the main cause of acute gastroenteritis in at least two people according to ANSES. For health safety reasons, the restrictions were taken to protect consumers.

In total, no less than 20 shellfish farmers are affected. Professionals in the sector must remove shellfish placed on the market since December 6. A considerable loss of income for them, and a potential headache for the local residents who were happy to place orders to enjoy on New Year's Eve. Shellfish whose geographical origin is unknown or uncertain are in the same case. They can no longer be offered for consumption.

This is a double penalty for its professionals who have worked hard to be able to offer such products to their customers. Many orders had already been placed and staff hired to process this impressive quantity of orders. “You realize, with a blow like that, we’re destroying a career!”, reacted Dominique, an oyster farmer in La Bernerie-en-Retz, to France 3. This single professional accounts for half of his turnover. during the holidays, selling 40 to 50 tonnes of oysters. “Now we just have to put the oysters back in the water and buy products from other areas, otherwise we just have to close the door!”, he adds.