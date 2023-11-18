In two short sets (6/3 6/2), Novak Djokovic easily eliminated Carlos Alcaraz in this clash where the Serb largely dominated the Spanish hope. With this success, the world No. 1 qualifies for his 9th final in these Masters where he will challenge local Italian Jannik Sinner, who defeated Daniil Medvedev, earlier in the day.
Alcaraz – Djokovic: the world No. 1 takes out Alcaraz and finds Sinner in the final!
