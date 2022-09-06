AirPods Pro 2: leaks confirm the arrival of the headphones

AIRPODS PRO 2. Several sources indicate that Apple may unveil its new AirPods Pro 2 at its upcoming Keynote conference on Wednesday, September 7.

Are the AirPods Pro 2 finally a reality? Several sources indicate that Apple plans to unveil its new high-end wireless headphones at a conference. The Keynote for this Wednesday, September 7 could well reveal many details relating to the AirPods Pro 2, which we know have been in the works for many months.

Several leaks concerning the AirPods Pro 2 come back regularly. Different specialized journalists have sources and information that agree on several new features regarding future wireless headphones from Apple. The latter should first resume what had been their strength when the first version was released, namely spatial audio and active noise reduction.

The first big novelty of the AirPods Pro 2 would come from their design. Apple has been trying to reduce the upper that equips its various wireless headphones for a while. The AirPods 3 already benefit from a stem much shorter than that which equips the AirPods 2. If this rumor proves to be true, Apple would seem to want to approach the design of headphones like the Samsung Galaxy Buds for its future AirPods Pro 2 .

The AirPods Pro 2 charging case would also be redesigned. Apple could well improve the latter, in particular in order to be able to facilitate their storage which is a bit more complicated than on the main range of AirPods. The autonomy and the recharging speed of the box could also be revised upwards.

Finally, the AirPods Pro 2 should improve their motion sensors. Apple has always worked a lot on the "sporty" part of its wireless headphones. It would therefore be logical for the firm to work again on this area by improving the sensors that already equip its devices.

In all likelihood, the AirPods Pro 2 should match the same price as the first version. The first generation AirPods Pro are marketed at 279 euros, but benefit from very recurring promotions. It is now possible to get your hands on the classic AirPods with prices that can go around 220 euros.

The new AirPods Pro 2 should therefore be marketed around 279 euros. The first generation will then take the opportunity to see its price lower further on the official Apple website as well as at specialist retailers.

Although once again just rumors, the release date of the AirPods Pro 2 comes up regularly during leaks on the net. First expected to be unveiled at the end of 2021, the new headphones from Apple could well arrive in 2022! Several specialists, and in particular Mark Gurmann from Bloomberg, indicate that the AirPods Pro 2 would be available in the fall of 2022.

The AirPods Pro 2 will be a new generation in the AirPods Pro line. Several Internet users are however wondering about their differences with the latest wireless headphones unveiled by Apple at the end of 2021. The two products would however still have some notable differences, starting with active noise reduction. This technology, which greatly reduces surrounding noise, is still absent on the AirPods 3, unlike the future AirPods Pro 2.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 should also be slightly different from that of the AirPods 3. The tips of the future AirPods Pro 2 should notably be in-ear, thus allowing active noise reduction. According to the first rumors, the AirPods Pro 2 would also have a shorter stem than the AirPods 3.