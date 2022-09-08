AirPods Pro 2: discover the second generation of wireless headphones

AIRPODS PRO 2. Apple unveiled its new AirPods Pro 2 on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Even more powerful headphones available for pre-order this Friday...

The AirPods Pro 2 have finally been announced by Apple. The company took advantage of its September Keynote to unveil the second generation of its best wireless headphones. The AirPods Pro 2 replace their predecessors on official stores, and it will therefore be more difficult to get your hands on them. Available from September 23, discover all the new AirPods Pro 2 and where to pre-order them at the best price offered online.

The AirPods Pro 2 have been revealed after months of rumors. These new wireless earphones notably have better battery life. Apple announces 6 hours of use of the earphones with a single charge, and 30 hours with the box provided. This makes them the wireless headphones with the best battery life in the brand and enough to enjoy your music for longer.

The AirPods pro 2 still feature spatial audio that moves the sound of your music based on your head movements. Apple has put a lot of emphasis on this feature, indicating that it is greatly improved for the AirPods Pro 2. The "Transparency" mode is also improved in order to keep you connected to the real world when interlocutors speak to you and that you're wearing your AirPods Pro 2.

The AirPods Pro 2 charging case is also improved. The latter now has a small slot to add a wrist strap, and thus always have your AirPods Pro 2 on you (while ensuring a certain style in passing). The box is also equipped with a speaker so that you can locate it in case of loss.

The new AirPods Pro 2 will gradually replace the first generation. However, you will have to put your hand in your pocket more, since the second generation AirPods Pro are available from 299 euros. This represents an increase of 20 euros compared to the previous model. It is now possible to get your hands on the classic AirPods with prices that can go around 220 euros.

The first generation of AirPods Pro could take advantage of this to see its price lower further at specialist retailers. However, it will no longer be available on the official Apple Store website, since it has been replaced by the second generation.

AirPods Pro 2 will be available in Europe from Friday, September 23. However, it will be possible to reserve your copy from this Friday, September 9 on the Apple Store and resellers approved by the company. We will not fail to update this article with the first availabilities.

The AirPods Pro 2 are a new generation in the AirPods Pro line. Several Internet users are however wondering about their differences with the latest wireless headphones unveiled by Apple at the end of 2021. The two products would however still have some notable differences, starting with active noise reduction. This technology, which greatly reduces surrounding noise, is still absent on the AirPods 3, unlike the AirPods Pro 2.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is also slightly different from that of the AirPods 3. The tips of the future AirPods Pro 2 are in particular in-ear, thus allowing active noise reduction. The case is also equipped with a speaker and a strap attachment unlike that of the AirPods 3.