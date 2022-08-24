AirPods: on sale at -20% at several brands

AIRPODS. After the release of their successor, the AirPods 2 appear cheaper with promotions at several merchants. Their price is thus reduced by 20% compared to their initial price.

Want to crack for AirPods? Apple headphones continue to establish themselves as a solid reference in the matter. After the release of 3 distinct generations, it is still possible to take advantage of attractive promotions on older versions. The AirPods 2, which are generally the best known and sought after, are displayed in particular on promotion at several merchants such as Amazon, Fnac and Darty. It is now possible to get your hands on the AirPods 2 for 20% less compared to their base price communicated by Apple!

Although they have been the center of many rumors for months, the AirPods 3 were only unveiled during the Keynote on September 18, 2021. This new version of the famous wireless earphones has several audio improvements in order to have an ever more advanced and realistic sound. We note in particular the spatial audio, which makes it possible to have a more realistic sound and seem to move around you. Their design has also been revised and is closer to the previous AirPods Pro. Apple promises 6 hours of uninterrupted listening, which is therefore an hour more than on previous models. With its included charging box, you will have a total of 30 hours of listening time at the autonomy level.

The new AirPods 3 are available now from the Apple Store and specialty stores for $199. Unlike their predecessor, there is no different model with a wired charging box. Their release also allows the previous AirPods 2 to see their price drop. Feel free to scroll a little more this article to see the differences between different models.

The new AirPods 3 come on the same price list as the previous generation. However, the latter are not available in two versions and you will therefore have to count on 199 € for the AirPods 3. However, they allow the older generation to see its official price drop to 149 €.

Although they are the latest Apple headphones to come out, the AirPods 3 are not necessarily the most powerful products when compared to the AirPods Pro! The latter still have several functions that the AirPods 3 do not have, such as noise reduction or transparency mode.

As a reminder, the active noise reduction technology (exclusive to AirPods Pro and Pro Max) consists of several microphones facing outwards from the ear cups. These identify ambient noise and then create what is called noise canceling so that only listening to your music or call is audible.

The transparency mode meanwhile ensures your safety. It analyzes sounds outside your headset and works with active noise reduction to still filter out ambient sounds that are important in your environment. You will therefore not be completely cut off from the world.

This is a completely legitimate question. After the announcement of the AirPods 3, many consumers imagined that they would be placed above the AirPods Pro. But that's not the case: this latest version still has several strong arguments compared to Apple's latest wireless headphones. It would therefore not be very surprising if the firm announced AirPods 3 Pro in the future. However, there are no leaks or data on this at the moment.

If AirPods are usually compatible with a wide variety of Apple products, the AirPods 3 could well be a game changer. Their new internal technology only makes them compatible with iPhones capable of running iOS 13 or higher. Here are the iPhones compatible with AirPods 3:

You will have understood that, unless you have a very old device that is no longer up to date, you should be able to pair the AirPods 3 with your iPhone. These new wireless headphones are also widely compatible with iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches.

Released in 2019, AirPods (2nd Generation) quickly established themselves in the wireless earphone market. Easy to transport and use, these Bluetooth headphones have very good sound quality but also solid battery life with nearly 24 hours of listening time thanks to their charging box. Usually offered from 149 euros since the release of their successor, it is not uncommon to find them on sale.

If you want to have great sound quality for your Apple device, AirPods Max headphones are the best choice. However, this product has a rather high cost: 629 euros when it was launched. The good news is that the AirPods Max is sometimes on sale, as is currently the case at several retailers:

Launched in December 2020, the AirPods Max are wireless headphones. They allow you to take full advantage of the best quality of sound made in Apple while enjoying the comfort of a headset that completely encompasses the ears. Available in several colors (gray, silver, green, blue and pink), these helmets are usually offered at a price of 629 euros, but may be affected by promotions at certain retailers.

Already available at low prices at various specialized retailers, EarPods wired headphones are regularly on sale at several retailers. It is currently possible to get your hands on this product for the modest sum of 16 euros at Amazon.

EarPods may be less famous than AirPods, but they are the brand's default headphones. These include the headphones that you will find with your new iPhone. Fully wired, these headphones still have good sound quality, and have the advantage of not being able to run out of battery. However, check your iPhone's connectors (Lightning or jack) before going to checkout.

Launched only a few months after the 2nd generation AirPods, this high-end version of the famous earphones notably features adaptable tips according to your needs and desires. The AirPods Pro also benefit from noise reduction technology to fully enjoy your music or conversations, water resistance and a wireless charging case. Generally available at 279 euros on Amazon, these wireless headphones are currently offered on sale euros at Amazon. A nice reduction often available!

This is what you need for your future musical or professional listening. The AirPods (classic or Pro) are provided with a wired or wireless charging box according to your preferences. Note that AirPods prices are subject to change and can change quickly.