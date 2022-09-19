Air traffic controller strike: Which flights canceled this Friday? The list

A strike call has been launched by the air traffic controllers' unions for Friday, September 16, 2022. Air France is already warning its customers that 55% of its flights will be canceled this Friday!

[Updated September 16, 2022 at 10:57 a.m.] As feared, it is indeed a Black Friday that is looming this September 16, 2022 in French airports; A strike notice had been filed by the majority union of air traffic controllers, the SNCTA, and the strike seems to have been followed according to the first forecasts and returns from the airlines. Already, Tuesday September 13, the general direction of the civil aviation, the DGAC, had announced a cancellation of 50% of the flights envisaged in the French airports. Air France's first forecasts communicated on Wednesday September 14 went in the same direction with 55% of flights canceled but the company specified Thursday that "delays and last minute cancellations are not to be excluded" and recommends to postpone its travel.

Air France must inform its customers concerned by SMS and e-mail, specifies the company this Wednesday September 14. “Last minute delays and cancellations cannot be ruled out,” also warns the French company which provided its traffic forecasts.

The list of canceled flights could be communicated more precisely by the airline on its website: AirFrance.fr

Subsidiary of Air-France KLM, the low cost company Transavia also announces 50% of its canceled flights this Friday, September 16, 2022. The complete list of canceled Transavia flights is available on the company's website or by clicking on the link below -versus.

EasyJet is not to be outdone and has already announced the "proactive" cancellation of "nearly 50% of its flight program in France". Travelers are advised to "check their flight status on the Flight Tracker from the company's mobile app or website" to check the status of their flight on September 16.

Finally, at Ryanair, know that 420 flights are canceled. The company also advises to check the status of your flight on the website of the low-cost company.

To find out if your flight will be well insured this Friday, September 16, it is better to check with the airline. For an Air France flight, the company already specifies to its customers concerned that “free deferral solutions will be offered to them or a credit note or a full refund in the event that they no longer travel.”