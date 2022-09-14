Air traffic controller strike: Which flights canceled on Friday? The news

A strike call has been launched by the air traffic controllers' unions for Friday, September 16, 2022. Air France is already warning its customers that 55% of its flights will be canceled this Friday!

Black Friday in sight this Friday, September 16, 2022 in French airports! A strike notice has been filed by the majority union of air traffic controllers, the SNCTA, and the strike seems to have been followed if we are to believe the first forecasts of the airlines. Already, Tuesday September 13, the general direction of the civil aviation, the DGAC, had announced a cancellation of 50% of the flights envisaged in the French airports. The first Air France forecasts communicated this Wednesday, September 14 go in the same direction with 55% of flights canceled.

Air France must inform its customers concerned by SMS and e-mail, specifies the company this Wednesday September 14. “Last minute delays and cancellations cannot be ruled out,” also warns the French company which provided its traffic forecasts.

The list of canceled flights could be communicated more precisely by the airline on its website: AirFrance.fr

To find out if your flight will be well insured this Friday, September 16, it is better to check with the airline. For an Air France flight, the company already specifies to its customers concerned that "free deferral solutions will be offered to them or a credit note or a full refund in the event that they no longer travel."