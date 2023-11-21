Air Fryer oil-free fryers at reduced prices for Black Friday, up to -90 euros - The 3 unmissable offers

This new cooking appliance is the star of the kitchen! If you also want to invest in a fat-free or almost fat-free fryer, here are three Air Fryer fryers on sale, down to less than 90 euros.

Fries with almost no fat are possible with the new generation Air Fryer. What exactly is the Air Fryer? It's simply an air fryer. No need for oil, or very little, to make delicious fries! The fries will be as good as fries cooked with plenty of oil, but they will be healthier. Good news, we have found three good deals for you with great promotions on fry machines.

The air fryer will make your life easier and save you time in the kitchen. How does it work? It circulates the superheated air very quickly through the machine to fry the fries. The fries will be crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Much better than oven fries which can sometimes be dry. And besides frying, you can also roast, grill and bake. An all-in-one device!

The last two significant advantages: no more smell of frying after cooking fries, but also no more fatty waste that you don't know what to do with after cooking fries! We're sure you're already salivating while waiting for Sunday's roast chicken and fries!