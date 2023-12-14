Aggression in Lyon: four teenage girls placed in police custody, the trail of revenge evoked

Four teenage girls suspected of having participated in the attack on a young girl last October were taken into police custody this Friday, December 15. The suspects could have sought revenge on the victim according to some sources.

Two months after the violent attack on a young girl in the 9th arrondissement of Lyon, the broadcast of the video of the beating seems to advance the investigation. Four teenage girls, aged 13 to 14, suspected of being the perpetrators of the beatings suffered by the victim were placed in police custody this Friday, December 15, according to information from BFM Lyon collected from the prosecution.

The day before, one of the young girls placed in police custody presented herself at the police station in the 9th arrondissement of Lyon and allegedly admitted to being one of the perpetrators of the violence according to the continuous news channel. The teenager, accompanied by her mother, also reportedly indicated that she had been targeted by death threats since the video of the beating was broadcast on social networks. The images of the attack were widely distributed after their publication this Thursday, December 14.

The 13-year-old girl, victim of the attack, filed a complaint on October 12, two days after the violence which led to a day of total incapacity for work according to details from the prosecutor's office at BFM Lyon. An investigation has since been opened into charges of aggravated violence and repeated death threats. The Rhône police are in charge of the investigations.

The victim of the attack allegedly claimed to have been sexually assaulted by the brother of one of the suspects visible in the video, reports Actu Lyon. It was to take revenge for these statements that the teenagers allegedly set a trap for the victim who was beaten in the basement of a building. The local media specifies that the victim was "taken by a 'friend' to a cellar" where the attackers were already located. In the video of the attack, one of the suspects refers to her brother according to Actu Lyon: "Talk again about my brother" she allegedly said while hitting the victim.