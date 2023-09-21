Against Namibia, France signs its biggest victory in the World Cup! What are the other records?

By winning against Namibia, the XV of France signed its biggest victory in the World Cup.

There was the 87 to 10 during France - Namibia in 2007, there is now the 96-0 of France - Namibia in 2023. It is quite simply the largest victory in the history of the XV of France in the Coupe du world. A fairly impressive offensive festival this Thursday, September 21 in Marseille, including a hat-trick from Damian Penaud, a double from Jonathan Danty and even spectacular tries from Louis Bielle-Biarrey, in very good form.

But on the scale of World Cup records, the French XV is still “far away”. Indeed, the biggest victory in the World Cup goes to Australia. The Wallabies won 142-0 against the same Namibians during the 2003 World Cup. However, this is not the most prolific victory since New Zealand holds this record with the 145-17 victory against Japan in 1995.

Among the other great successes of the French XV, a 64-7 victory during the same World Cup against Georgia. 20 years earlier, the 1987 World Cup had also seen its share of big victories for the Blues. They notably obtained a 70-12 victory against Zimbabwe. The tricolors also scored 13 tries that day, which is still a record, and fly-half Didier Cambérabéro scored 30 points, a record for a Frenchman in a World Cup match. In the same competition, they had already beaten Romania 55-12, including a double from Lagisquet, current Portugal coach. Let's hope for the Blues an equally brilliant victory against Uruguay this Thursday, September 14.