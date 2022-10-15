Adeline Toniutti: who is Star Academy's new singing teacher?

ADELINE TONIUTTI. Star Academy's new dance teacher is Adeline Toniutti. Who is the successor to Armande Altaï in particular?

She's Star Academy's new dance teacher, as confirmed by Nikos Aliagas when the show returned with the first prime time airing this Saturday, October 15. Adeline Toniutti notably succeeds Armande Altaï, one of the figures of the TF1 show during the 2000s. Adeline Toniutti is currently a vocal coach for lyrical but also pop artists.

Opera singer since she was 15, Adeline Toniutti has been performing opera for more than 10 years. In 2014, Adeline Toniutti lost her voice following a domestic accident. Having become mute, unable to speak but only to whisper, she became a vocal coach with the idea of ​​helping singers to better control their voices. It is also in this context that she joined the Center d'Art Lyrique de Paris (CALYP), an organization she created with doctors to treat singers' voices. Adeline Toniutti found her voice a few years ago and put on a show on Freddie Mercury, which took her to the stages of New York. She plays in the musical Rodolphe written and composed by Elie Chouraqui.