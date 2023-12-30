Actor Tom Wilkinson, known for his roles in The Full Monty and Batman Begins, has died

The English actor has died at the age of 75. Tom Wilkinson was twice nominated for an Oscar and received a Bafta for his performance in “The Full Monty”.

During his career, he starred in eight films nominated for Academy Awards in the Best Picture category. English actor Tom Wilkinson died on Saturday December 30 at the age of 75. “It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announces that he died suddenly at his home (…). His wife and family were by his side,” his family learned in a press release published by the channel English news Skynews. Tom Wilkinson was known for his role as Arthur Cooper's Gerald in "The Full Monty", a film which tells the epic story of Yorkshire workers who, in the midst of a jobs crisis in the metal industry in the 1980s, lose their jobs and become strippers to make ends meet. For this role, he was awarded a Bafta in 1997.

The English actor also played in “Shakespeare in Love” which was named “best film” in 1999. He also made an appearance in “In the Name of the Father” and in “Sense and Sensibility”. The actor was nominated for an Oscar twice. A first time in 2001 for his performance in “The Bedroom” then a second time in 2007 for his role in Michael Clayton. His partner in this film, American actor George Clooney, wanted to pay tribute to him: "Tom made every project better. He made every actor better. He was the epitome of elegance and we will all miss him", he told Variety.