Activity bonus: are you eligible for the inflation bonus paid this Thursday?

ACTIVITY PREMIUM. The payment of the inflation bonus began this Thursday, September 15. Can you claim it? How much? We take stock.

[Updated September 15, 2022 at 10:05 am] The payment of the inflation bonus began this Thursday, September 15, 2022. And it's very good news if you receive the activity bonus this year because you are one of the beneficiaries! Please note that the inflation bonus of 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child does not have the same payment terms for recipients of the activity bonus. First of all, the payment will only take place in mid-November 2022. Then, the amount of aid is 28 euros plus 14 euros per dependent child. So keep in mind that this little bonus will come in addition to your activity bonus in a few weeks.

If you exercise a professional activity (salaried or self-employed) or if you are compensated for partial or technical unemployment and your resources are modest, the activity bonus will supplement your income from professional activity. The activity bonus is paid monthly. Beneficiaries must declare their income for the previous quarter every 3 months, in the My Account Area or on the "Caf-My Account" mobile application. Your CAF will contact you every quarter to remind you of this essential step in calculating your rights. Deployed to encourage professional activity and support purchasing power, the activity bonus is distributed by the CAF or MSA in your department. Payments are made in arrears between the 5th and 7th of the month, depending on the deadlines set by your bank.

The activity bonus is an allowance paid monthly by CAF. It is aimed at both workers and the self-employed, civil servants and apprentices. Its granting is conditional on the applicant's resources, which must not exceed a ceiling (see below). The amount of the activity bonus is 553 euros for a single person without housing assistance. On average, a beneficiary receives 160 euros per month. "The activity bonus is paid each month", says one on the CAF website. "Recipients of the activity bonus must declare their income for the previous quarter every 3 months, in the My Account space or on the Caf-My Account mobile application".

The activity bonus concerns all workers (salaried or not) and students receiving a professional income. The latter is paid monthly and in arrears by the CAF or MSA of your department in arrears, between the 5th and 7th of the month (depending on your bank's deadlines).

Note that if you are entitled to the activity bonus and you receive the allowance for disabled adults (AAH), you will have to complete two separate quarterly declarations of resources. They are essential for the calculation of your rights. The amounts to be declared under the same category of income are different: net taxable amount for the AAH, net amount received (before deductions and seizures) for the Activity bonus.

In addition to the conditions in force, you must provide proof of a professional activity to benefit from the payment amount of the activity bonus by the Caf. The activity bonus is paid exclusively to workers with an activity in France. Whether you are French or foreign, you can benefit from it if you are an employee, self-employed, disabled worker, farmer or student, intern and apprentice if you earn more than 950 euros on January 1, 2022.

On the contrary, you will not be able to obtain the Activity bonus if you are a posted worker temporarily carrying out your activity in France, on parental leave for education, or on sabbatical leave, without pay or on availability unless you receive income from activity. If you are a student or apprentice and you receive a monthly income equal to or less than 78% of the net minimum wage, it will also not be possible to claim payment of the activity bonus by the Caf.

To qualify for the activity bonus, it is necessary to meet several conditions, here they are:

On the other hand, you will not be able to benefit from the activity bonus in the following cases:

You are a posted worker temporarily carrying out your activity in France

You are on parental leave for education, sabbatical, without pay or on availability

You are a student or apprentice and you receive an income equal to or less than 982.48 euros per month

If you depend on the general scheme (Caf), you must apply for the activity bonus online. After examination of your file by the Caf services, you will receive a notification of award for a period of 3 months. The reference period is the quarter preceding that in which you receive the activity bonus. The amount paid to you is fixed for 3 months, it does not take into account changes in your household resources. If you receive a decision of refusal of allocation, you can lodge an appeal. Same thing if you spend from the agricultural scheme (MSA).

How do I apply for the activity bonus? Simulation

It is possible for you to check your eligibility and to estimate, if necessary, the amount of the activity bonus to which you could claim. To do this, go to the simulator posted on the CAF website. You must enter several pieces of information: Your postal code, date of birth, whether you have received professional income, family situation, your status (self-employed, self-employed, student, trainee, apprentice, employee or other), your income (before direct debit to the source). Be careful though: the amount that this calculator will show you is only an estimate for information purposes. The amount that will be granted to you after request may therefore differ.

The lump sum, corresponding to the basic amount for the calculation of the social benefit, of the activity bonus amounts to 553.71 euros per month since 1 April. The amount obviously varies depending on the level of resources and the composition of your household, here are some other examples:

The activity bonus may be increased depending on the family situation. The lump sum increase is determined as follows:

The activity bonus is calculated taking into account several types of resources: income from professional activity, replacement income (unemployment benefits for example), social benefits, income from capital or assets. Disability pensions and annuities, military pensions, employment accident and occupational disease annuities are also taken into account. For salaried workers, students and apprentices, the bonus is calculated on the basis of the income of the last 3 months. A declaration of resources must be made every quarter.

The detail of the calculation takes into account a fixed amount, equal to 553.71 euros, which varies according to the composition of your household, to which is added 61% of the amount of the professional income of the household. It should be noted that this sum can be increased taking into account the income of each worker. It then takes into account the household's resources, as well as any housing package (read above). The detail of the calculation is as follows:

If B is positive, then the activity bonus is equal to A – B. If B is negative, then the activity bonus is equal to A.

Here are the income ceilings for obtaining the activity bonus, concerning people with no other resources than their activity income. In other words, in an extremely simple situation where there are no other aids that come into play, such as housing aid for example:

Then, to qualify for the activity bonus, you must have "modest" income. The eligibility ceiling is set at 1.5 Smic. Important, it is possible to combine the activity bonus with other aid, including that distributed by the Family Allowance Fund. Some of these aids, such as personalized housing aid (APL), are directly integrated into the calculation, as "family benefits". Others, such as the Back-to-school allowance or the birth bonus, are not taken into account for the calculation of the amount of the bonus.

With regard to housing aid, more specifically, the CAF establishes a "housing package" which is added to all the resources of the household. The APLs are integrated in the form of a flat rate subtracted from the amount of your activity bonus. This housing package amounts to 66.45 euros for a single person and 132.89 euros for a couple since April 1. Bear in mind that if you are unemployed and receive the Back-to-work allowance, the amount of this aid will be deducted from your rights to the activity bonus.

Students and apprentices can receive the activity bonus as soon as they receive professional income. The monthly income must be more than 982.48 euros.

Internship bonuses are not considered professional income. Trainees cannot therefore benefit from the activity bonus. "To be able to benefit from the activity bonus, the trainee must therefore have a sufficiently paid job next door", completes the dedicated public service site.

Yes. Single parents can benefit from an increase. This is the case when a parent is single, divorced, separated or widowed and has one or more dependent children. The amount may be increased from the month during which you declare a pregnancy, the birth or the care of a child. Please note: this increase can be granted for twelve months. The amount depends on the number of dependent children. "The increased lump sum is equal to 128.412% of the basic lump sum. To this is added 42.804% of the basic lump sum for each child", explains one on the site service-public.fr.