Action refuses the preferred means of payment for Christmas gifts

It is not possible to pay haphazardly for purchases in the French's favorite stores.

It's an understatement to say that people are flocking to the stores. The final sprint for Christmas gifts is underway and latecomers are swarming the aisles of stores all over France. While some have a specific purchase in mind, others are looking for that rare gem, particularly on a financial level. Finding a gift that pleases without breaking the bank: a headache every year for many French people.

According to a study carried out at the beginning of December, the budget was set, for half of consumers, at €300 in total. A decreasing amount, certainly, but tidy given the economic context and the difficulties in making ends meet. If some people can achieve this budget, or even exceed it, it is mainly because they will not take all the money out of their bank account. Half are painless for their finances.

Every year, many companies grant their employees gift vouchers (different from holiday vouchers). Eight million workers receive books with several vouchers of €10 or €20, generally, to be used in numerous stores. On average, this represents 130€. As they are paid most of the time before the end of year holidays, these checks are used almost immediately.

But be careful, it is not possible to pay in all stores with Cadhoc or Kadéos checks. The brands most popular with the French are particularly affected. The main one is Action: purchases made in France's favorite store cannot be paid with these checks. Only payments in cash, bank card or Action gift cards are accepted by the brand.

Unlike other equally popular brands (Decathlon, Intersport, Gifi, Le Foir'fouille, etc.), Action has not established a partnership with the two gift voucher publishing companies, hence the impossibility of using them. at the register. A frustration for many regulars of the brand. Furthermore, even though the brand offers food products for sale, it is also not possible to pay for these purchases with your restaurant voucher card.