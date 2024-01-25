Accused of “coup d’état against the law” by the right, Laurent Fabius responds

The President of the Constitutional Council is the target of fire from the right after the censorship of 35 articles of the immigration law. He brushes aside accusations of “collusion” with Macron.

The Constitutional Council rendered its decision on the text of the immigration law on Thursday January 25. He challenged 35 articles out of 81, a majority of which had been added to the initial bill by the will of LR deputies. The decision of the Sages therefore arouses the anger of the leaders of the right-wing party, who were quick to attack the President of the Constitutional Council, Laurent Fabius. While Laurent Wauquiez denounces a "coup d'état against the law", Eric Ciotti speaks of a "democratic hold-up" and accuses Fabius of "collusion" with Emmanuel Macron.

“It is still very specific, including in History, to consider that those who are responsible, under the Constitution, for stating the law, are carrying out a coup d'état against the law,” squeaks Laurent Fabius Friday January 26 on France Inter. The boss of the Sages denies wanting to "enter into a controversy with this or that political leader" and denies any partiality in the decision rendered.

Laurent Fabius invites the political class to take “a little step back” from the verdict: “At the moment, certain decisions sometimes raise harsh and contradictory comments, but after a certain time, the decision of the Constitutional Council is acquired and accepted,” he assures.

He also brushes aside the argument of the popularity of the immigration law text: "The text seems to garner a majority of support from the population, but no more than last time we should not be guided by the polls, otherwise in place of the Council constitutional, we must appoint the director of Sofres,” he mocks. In April 2023, the Wise Men also made an unpopular decision on the subject of pension reform, validating most of the text which was nevertheless massively rejected by the French.