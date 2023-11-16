Accident in Calais: migrants mowed down by a truck, two dead and several injured

Around fifteen migrants were mowed down by a heavy goods vehicle on the A16 on the night of November 16 to 17. The vehicle reportedly fled. At least two people are dead and four others are injured. An investigation has been opened.

Two dead and four injured near the port of Calais. During the night from Thursday to Friday, a group of migrants was struck down by a heavy goods vehicle traveling on a national road in Pas-de-Calais. There were around fifteen of them walking on the emergency lane, according to information from BFMTV which cites a police source. The events occurred around half past midnight. Among the injured, one is in absolute emergency and the others were slightly injured. The vehicle involved in the fatal accident fled, reports Voix du Nord.

“An investigation is underway, entrusted to the Boulogne-sur-Mer public prosecutor’s office,” announced the Pas-de-Calais departmental directorate of public security. According to Bison Futé, the accident occurred on the RN216, near the Calais ferry terminal. Traffic lanes were closed for two hours.