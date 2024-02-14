AC Milan - Rennes: time, TV channel... Match information

A year after its failure against Shakhtar Donetsk, Rennes returns to the Europa League play-offs against AC Milan, the sacred monster of European football. Follow the match live from 9 p.m. on linternaute.com.

How far away Stade Rennais's moribund start to the season seems, this series of five games without a win between October and November which caused it to plunge to 14th place in Ligue 1, far, very far from Breton ambitions. Bruno Genesio then left a drifting boat whose only heading was the European buoy. With 4 successes and only two defeats against Villarreal, Rennes, in the fog, found its way to the continent. This path led him to a new roadblock where an opponent as formidable as he was prestigious presented himself, AC Milan, seven-time winner of the Champions League and semi-finalist of the premier event last season.

An opponent who could be frightening but not this Rennes which has found color since the return of Stéphan, coach who led the club to success in the Coupe de France and to the round of 16 of the Europa League in 2019, stadium of the competition that he would like to find again. Indeed, the Breton club displays new vigor and has not lost since December 14 and the reception of Villarreal, i.e. a series of 9 matches, in all competitions. "The Toulouse-Clermont sequence (end of December), two away matches, with 4 points out of 6, plus these three goals in the second half in Clermont, was important in leading the group. Then, the qualification in Guingamp strengthened confidence, like the very good match against Nice. The guys are getting more and more involved in the game as well to delay the next defeat as long as possible", indicated Julien Stéphan last month.

A new confidence which comes at the right time to challenge AC Milan, a piece of choice. Beyond the heads, it is in the game that Rennes regained strength around a solid 4-4-2 and improved by the return to form, in particular, of Bourigeaud and Terrier. Associated with Kalimuendo in attack, the latter has left his physical problems behind him and regained the performance he had a few seasons ago with 3 goals and an assist in these last 4 matches. A threat that will have to be posed to the Milan defense, in the company of Désiré Doué and Amine Gouiri. Above all, Rennes will have to rise to the occasion because the Milanese opponent will have no mercy, especially on home soil.

Because if Rennes has continued in recent weeks, this is also the case for AC Milan. The Rossoneri have been undefeated for a month and have only recorded one setback since the start of 2024, in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. Secured in third place in Serie A, the Milanese club has weapons in all lines and can rely on a decisive French core which Rennes will have to be very wary of. The first problem will consist of finding a solution for Olivier Giroud. At 37, he defies the ravages of time and continues to impress both with his role as a scorer (12 this season) and passer, he who leads this ranking in Serie A with 8 caviars delivered, one more than his partner Rafael Leao. Through his placement, his altruism and his efficiency, the former Tours scorer has everything to give migraines to the Rennes defense, like the Portuguese whose speed is poison.

The Théo Hernandez case will also be difficult to manage as the French full-back runs in his left lane and likes to show himself to his advantage there by his quality of center but also by coming to bring his ball strike from distance. It was he who allowed his club to beat Naples last weekend at the very end of the match. Finally, the Rennes attackers will have to make do with Mike Maignan, as Milan's last defense. Rennes' luck undoubtedly lies in the recent porosity of the Italian rearguard. Since January 1, they have conceded 10 goals in just 7 games. A flaw that could benefit the Bretons provided they are solid behind.

A year after the unfortunate double confrontation against Shakhtar Donetsk, Rennes returns to the Europa League play-offs in the grandeur of San Siro. A magnificent theater for a new adventure.

The Europa League play-off first leg between AC Milan and Rennes will take place from 9 p.m., near San Siro, in Milan.

The Europa League play-off first leg between AC Milan and Rennes will be broadcast live on RMC Sport 1.

The Europa League play-off between Olivier Giroud's AC Milan and Benjamin Bourigeaud's Rennes will be available in streaming on the RMC-BFM Play platform.

AC Milan : Maignan – Calabria (cap.), Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez – Adli, Bennacer – Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao – Giroud.

Rennes: Mandanda (cap.) – Seidu, Omari, Theate, Truffert – Bourigeaud, Matusiwa, Santamaria, D. Doué – Kalimuendo, Terrier.