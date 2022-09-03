AC Milan - Inter: channel, line-ups, predictions... Match info

AC Milan - Inter. TV channel, streaming, probable compositions... Find on our site the latest information about the match of the 5th day of Serie A between AC Milan and Inter, scheduled for this Saturday (6 p.m.) at the Giuseppe-Meazza stadium.

With its title of Italian champion obtained last season, AC Milan has great ambitions for this new season of Serie A which will, like all the other European championships, be disrupted by the World Cup in Qatar. Olivier Giroud's teammates, however, started the season timidly with two wins for two draws in four days. Before the start of the European Champions League campaign next week, the Milan derby is an opportunity to strike a blow and kick off the season.

As for Inter, the start to the season has not been perfect either, despite three wins in four games, against Lecce (2-1), La Spezia (3-0) and Cremonese (3-1) . The heavy defeat suffered at the Stadio Olimpico against Lazio (3-1) was a stain, especially since the Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who returned with great fanfare after his failed season at Chelsea, was injured during this meeting. Before receiving Bayern on Wednesday in the Champions League, Simone Inzaghi's players need to be reassured and a victory in the derby would be welcome.

The kick-off for the Serie A matchday 5 match between AC Milan and Inter will be given at 6 p.m. at the Giuseppe-Meazza stadium in Milan by Italian referee Daniele Chiffi.

No free-to-air broadcast is planned on French television for this match between this Milan derby between Milan and Inter. This clash at the top of Serie A will be broadcast on beIN Sports 1 this Saturday afternoon from 6 p.m.

To follow this meeting between AC Milan and Inter on the Internet, you must also have a subscription, since only the beIN Sports site offers online broadcasting of the match between the two Milanese teams this Saturday.

For this Milan derby, Milan coach Stefano Pioli will be without Rebic, Origi and Ibrahimovic, all injured. The Italian coach should therefore field the strongest team possible, after slightly rotating his squad on Tuesday in Sassuolo (0-0). Milan's likely line-up: Maignan - Calabria, Tomori, Kalulu, T. Hernandez - Bennacer, Tonali - Messias, De Ketelaere, R. Leao - Giroud.

On the Inter side, the big absentee is Romelu Lukaku, who returned to Italy this summer after a failed season at Chelsea. Without the Belgian striker, it is Edin Dzeko who should be associated with Lautaro Martinez in front, in Simone Inzaghi's 3-5-2. Inter's probable squad composition: Handanovic - Skriniar, De Vrij, Dimarco - Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Darmian - Dzeko, L. Martinez.

In this meeting at the top of Serie A, Inter is favored by the various sports betting sites. The odds for a win for Inter are between 2.5 and 2.7 while the odds for a win for Milan are between 2.8 and 3. The odds for a draw are around 3.3.