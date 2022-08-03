AAH 2022: the official revaluation, what gain?

AAH 2022. The National Assembly officially voted in favor of the increase of the AAH, Wednesday August 3, 2022. What will be the new amount now received by the beneficiaries?

[Updated August 3, 2022 at 5:12 p.m.] It's now done! The disabled adult allowance will see a 4% increase from now on. The National Assembly has indeed definitively passed the bill on purchasing power which includes this measure in particular. For the beneficiaries of this aid, its increase will allow them to pocket 37 euros more per month. A slightly higher amount, which does not however compensate for inflation, which is nearly 6% over one year. It should be noted that if the revaluation of the AAH is definitively entered into the law on August 3, its effect will be retroactive to July 1. Thus, during the next payment, which will already be revalued and is expected around August 5, the amount will be supplemented by an additional 37 euros corresponding to those which could not be collected in July, the text not having yet been voted on the time. A new measure in favor of the disabled adult allowance which comes after his demaritalization, enacted at the end of July by Parliament.

The amount of the disabled adult allowance varies according to your situation and your income. We summarize the situations that may arise:

Regarding the amount of the AAH, keep in mind that under certain conditions, the Caf does not take into account the professional income of the person who either stops working to take care of a child under 3 years old or of several children, either is unemployed and is not compensated, or is deprived of employment and benefits from the AAAH, or is a beneficiary of the Rsa. Sometimes, the Caf makes a flat-rate assessment of annual resources based on the current monthly salary. Also, in the event of separation, divorce or widowhood, the Caf does not take into account the income of your former spouse or partner from the month following the event.

As a reminder, the allowance for disabled adults (AAH) is financial assistance that allows you to have a minimum of resources. This aid is granted subject to meeting the criteria of incapacity, age, residence and resources. It is granted by decision of the Commission for the Rights and Autonomy of Persons with Disabilities (CDAPH). Its amount supplements any other resources you may have. The amount of the AAH was revalued by 1.8% on April 1, 2022, then by 4% on July 1, 2022. Its amount went from 919 euros to 956 euros for a single person without resources, to take into account galloping inflation (5.8% in June 2022 over one year). To qualify, you must have a disability rate of at least 80%.

The flat-rate allowance of 5,000 euros provided for in the first paragraph of Article L. 821-3 is applied to income received by the spouse, cohabiting partner or partner bound by a civil solidarity pact which falls under the following categories: (list not comprehensive). To find the complete list, go to the Légifrance website.

Currently, the spouse's income is taken into account to determine eligibility for AAH (see below). Several associations for the defense of the rights of the disabled and feminist associations are calling for the individualization of the AAH, and one petition has exceeded 100,000 signatures. We then speak of "deconjugalization", the associations believing that the handicap cannot be a given that is shared.

During her general policy speech before the Assembly on Wednesday July 6, 2022, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced the deconjugalization of the AAH. In other words, the spouse's income will no longer be taken into account in the calculation. On the right as on the left, the requests were legion during the first five-year term of Emmanuel Macron to proceed, already, to a deconjugalization of the disabled adult allowance. The government had remained indifferent to it until Wednesday, July 6. From now on, the date of entry into force of deconjugalization could be set for October 1, 2023. A deadline that some consider far too distant, and which should be debated heatedly within the Assembly in the coming days.

To benefit from the AAH, it is necessary to be at least 20 years old. Or 16 years old if you are no longer considered dependent on your parents for the allocation of CAF allowances. Since 2017, there is no longer an age limit, however, if your disability rate is between 50% and 79%, the payment of the AAH stops at the age of 60.

To be eligible for the disabled adult allowance, it is necessary to fulfill three conditions relating to age, residence and incapacity. You must be over 20 and reside in France. In addition, you must have a disability greater than 80% or 50-79% correlated with a "substantial and lasting" restriction of access to employment. As a reminder, this rate is assessed by the Commission for the Rights and Autonomy of Persons with Disabilities (CDAPH), according to a scale "for the assessment of the deficiencies and incapacities of persons with disabilities".

Your income is also studied. Categorical net income - which lists all your income (salaries, property income), minus tax charges and allowances - is taken into consideration. Here is a summary of the resource limits not to be exceeded:

Note: income dating back two years is taken into account. Do you want to assess your rights to the AAH? This is possible, thanks to the simulator set up by the State services. To view it, click here.

Yes, it is possible, provided you meet the criteria mentioned above. The service-public.fr site clearly states that the active solidarity income is considered as a subsidiary allowance to other benefits. Clearly, the amount of the RSA will be reduced by the amount of the AAH collected.

There is no automatic renewal of the AAH. Except for people who have been incapacitated by at least 80% since January 1, 2020. However, we recommend that you complete a renewal file to avoid any dispute. The maximum durations of payment vary according to the rates of incapacity. From 1 to 20 years for a rate of at least 80%. Only 1 to 5 years for a rate between 50% and 79% incapacity.

To apply for a disabled adult allowance, you must download the Cerfa form n° 15692*01, here by clicking on the "Approach" box. Once you have completed it, you must send it to the Departmental House for People with Disabilities (MDPH). The answer must be given within four months. Beyond that, you can consider that your request has been rejected.

You must file a declaration of your income with the Family Allowance Fund every three months when you are an AAH recipient and work in an ordinary environment. This declaration makes it possible to adjust, if necessary, the amount of the social benefit. The procedure is simple. Here is how you can make your quarterly declaration: either you use the Cerfa 14208*01 form that you send to the Caf duly completed, or you declare your resources directly online, in your dedicated personal space on the Caf website.

If your file is accepted, the aid is paid to you by the Caf. The duration of payment of the Disabled Adult Allowance varies depending on your situation:

To find out what allowances you are entitled to, in particular the AAH, take advantage of the simulator made available by the government site service-public.fr.

Since January 2019, this is entirely possible. This provision only concerns people whose disability is unlikely to change. In the absence of stabilization, the allocation of the allowance is reassessed every year.

As a pensioner, you may still be able to receive the disabled adult allowance. Please note that the terms of payment change according to your degree of incapacity. If your degree of incapacity is at least 80%, the amount will be reduced and will be added to your pension. Did you reach retirement age after January 1, 2017? It will no longer be necessary to apply for a solidarity allowance for the elderly (Aspa) to keep your AAH beyond the legal age. If you have never contributed for your retirement, the disabled adult allowance will be replaced by Aspa. If your disability rate is between 50 and 79%, it is the solidarity allowance for the elderly that takes over when the retirement age comes.

The activity bonus is an aid in force since January 1, 2016. You have the possibility of combining this activity bonus with the AAH if you respect the conditions of allocation and the ceilings in force.

It is not possible to combine 100% of the disabled adult allowance (AAH) and the active solidarity income (RSA). The term partial cumulation is more appropriate. In other words, if you decide to combine these two aids, the amount of RSA will be deducted from the amount of AAH that you receive.

Accumulation is quite possible, however, you must absolutely prove a disability rate of at least 80%, justifying a work capacity of less than 5% recognized by the CDAPH. Also, you must not have reached retirement age and not have received income from work for at least a year.

You can accumulate the AAH and professional income. The first 6 months, the amount of your income is not taken into account in the calculation of your rights. This means that you receive the full amount of the AAH. Then, the AAH is reduced according to the amount of your salary according to an allowance established by the CAF:

However, the conditions are different whether you work in an ordinary environment or in an Establishment and service of help through work, also called Esat.

If you work in an ordinary environment, be aware that the amount of your AAH is calculated according to your earned income, declared quarterly. When you work in Esat, you receive guaranteed remuneration, which is paid by the State, the amount of which varies between 55 and 110% of the hourly minimum wage. Please note that the total must not exceed 100% of the gross minimum wage for 151.67 hours.

For workers working in ESAT, the salary is guaranteed by the State since it is the latter who pays it. This guaranteed income can also be combined with the AAH if you respect the ceilings in force.