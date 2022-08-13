A63 coupé: what alternative route with the fires?

A63 HIGHWAY. The A63 motorway was cut off to traffic on Thursday due to fires in Gironde and Landes. Alternative routes have been put in place in both directions.

[Updated August 11, 2022 at 4:12 p.m.] Small improvement on the A63 which is gradually reopening. Traffic is once again possible for light vehicles only, and between Bayonne and the Liposthey interchange (exit no. 17, editor's note), in both directions of traffic", specifies Vinci Autoroute. interchange exit 17 and the A63/A660 junction. "The motorway diversion route via the A64, A65 and A62 remains recommended for light vehicles bound for Bordeaux and compulsory for all heavy goods vehicles “, also specifies the company in a press release.

As a reminder, due to the surrounding smoke and the proximity of the fires which have ravaged the Gironde again since Tuesday evening August 9, and presenting "a risk for users", the A63 motorway which connects Bordeaux to Bayonne had been cut off. in both directions at Saint-Geours-de-Maremme in the Landes. The Biriatou toll gate was temporarily closed to heavy goods vehicles heading towards Bordeaux and alternative routes have been put in place. The highway remains particularly cut off in this sector close to the fires. Vinci Autoroutes specifies that the A63 is "cut in the direction of Spain and Bordeaux in the Belin-Béliet sector following a fire. All vehicles are strongly advised to follow the A64, A65 and A62 (or reverse route ) to avoid this sector."

In summary, here are the traffic conditions in this sector of the Landes: