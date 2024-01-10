A young Prime Minister appreciated by the old (much less by the young)

Barely appointed to Matignon, Gabriel Attal capitalizes on the confidence of older French people, but inspires more distrust among younger generations, according to a survey.

Did Emmanuel Macron hope to attract younger voters by appointing a 34-year-old Prime Minister? If this were the case, the operation is not guaranteed to be successful. According to a CSA survey for CNEWS, Europe 1 and JDD published Tuesday January 9, Gabriel Attal, newly appointed to Matignon, inspires mixed feelings among the French. If 48% of respondents say they have confidence in the new head of government, distrust seems more general among the youngest.

While 60% of people surveyed among those aged 65 and over say they have confidence in Gabriel Attal, the figure drops to 48% among those aged 35-49. Among those under 35, it drops to 41%. In the 25-34 age group, which corresponds to the young Prime Minister's generation, only four out of ten people trust him. Figures which in fact recall those of the vote for Emmanuel Macron, particularly strong among elderly people.

But unlike Emmanuel Macron, Gabriel Attal has a slight deficit of confidence among higher socio-professional categories. Only 46% of CSPs trust it, compared to 48% of CSPs and 50% of inactive people.

Finally, the new Prime Minister, despite his past in the Socialist Party, seems better received by the right than by the left and, even more surprisingly, than by his own camp: 69% of right-wing respondents (excluding the far right) give him their support. confidence, compared to 67% of respondents supporting Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party. On the left, 44% of respondents say they trust him, compared to 38% among supporters of the National Rally.

Generally speaking, the arrival of Gabriel Attal at Matignon arouses more mistrust than that of his predecessor: when he was appointed in May 2022, a majority of French people (53%) said they trusted Elisabeth Borne, i.e. five points more than for the brand new head of government.