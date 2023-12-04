A woman killed by her son in Drancy, a “big argument” which turns into a tragedy?

A 27-year-old young man stabbed his mother to death on the night of Monday December 4 to Tuesday December 5 in Drancy in Seine-Saint-Denis.

This Tuesday, December 5, the Bobigny public prosecutor's office and police sources revealed the murder of a 55-year-old woman by her 27-year-old son. The alert was given by the 14-year-old little brother who called for help after hearing a “big argument” between his mother and his big brother in the night, reports Alsace. The teenager took refuge in the bathroom to call the police, as communicated by a police source. According to a second source close to the investigation, police arrived on the scene a little after 1 a.m. and were forced to force the front door of the house where the screams were coming from. The victim was declared dead at two in the morning.

When police entered, they discovered a woman unconscious on the ground with a head injury following the stabbing. Her 27-year-old son was present with a 12-inch bloodied knife in his hands. According to the information obtained, the man was subdued by the use of an electric pulse gun and then arrested. Three police officers were slightly injured in the face and arms during this intervention. The aforementioned sources added that a fourth agent was injured by a shard of glass in the eye and was transported to Avicenne hospital in Bobigny.

The Bobigny public prosecutor's office said the 27-year-old son was taken into police custody. The prosecution also specifies that an investigation has been opened and that it has been entrusted to the Seine-Saint-Denis judicial police.