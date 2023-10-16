A weather alert in several departments, up to a month and a half of rain in two days

Heavy rains will create “rapid flood” conditions this week in certain departments of France, indicates La Chaîne Météo.

Be careful, after the sunny days and the heat, the rain. And it should fall with particular intensity between this Tuesday and Thursday in the south of France. The Weather Channel actually fears a Cévennes episode on French territory. What is it about ? This is a phenomenon well known to meteorologists, which generally occurs every autumn, with varying degrees of virulence. And Météo France explains very simply how this Cévennes episode is created, in three stages:

Between this Tuesday, October 17 and this Thursday, October 19, we must expect risks of heavy and stormy rain which “could constitute hydrological risks in the south of France,” indicates La Chaîne Météo, which published a “weather alert” for four departments, valid from Tuesday 9 a.m. to Thursday 6 p.m.:

Given the current drought in the south of France, this rain is also good news, particularly for agricultural producers, as it could help renew certain waterways.