A truce between Hamas and Israel for Ramadan? Biden assures

The American president raised the possibility of a suspension of Israel's military operations in Gaza during Ramadan, but no official confirmation has yet been made.

During an appearance on the show “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on the American channel NBC while he was in New York, Joe Biden declared Monday, February 26: “Ramadan is approaching, and the Israelis have agreed that they would not participate in [military] activities during Ramadan.” According to him, the organization of such a truce would make it possible to free the hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

As Le Monde indicates, Israel estimates that 130 people are still being held in Gaza. During the broadcast, Mr. Biden also estimated that this truce could begin next Monday, March 4. Ramadan begins on March 10. The US president added: "My national security adviser tells me we are close, close, but not there yet." However, no official confirmation of the truce has yet been communicated by the American authorities.

According to Le Monde, the three countries mediating the conflict: Qatar, Egypt and the United States are all participating in the negotiation of a compromise between Hamas and Israel in order to obtain this truce. But both parties have their own requirements. For its part, Israel is demanding the release of all hostages during the truce and Hamas is demanding a complete ceasefire with the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. Hamas is also calling for an end to the blockade that the Jewish state has exercised on the Gaza Strip since 2007. This proposed pause comes in a context where numerous discussions are already taking place.

During the weekend of February 24, the Israeli war cabinet approved the broad outlines of an agreement providing for a six-week truce to allow the release of around forty hostages. However, Israeli Prime Minister Mr. Netanyahu also declared this Sunday, February 25, that he did not intend to abandon his plan to invade Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, necessary according to him for a "total victory." However, he conceded that this operation would be "delayed" in the event of a truce being agreed.

Negotiations were expected to continue as the Emir of Qatar, Tamim Ben Hamad Al Thani, arrives in Paris this Tuesday, February 27, for a two-day official visit. As Le Monde points out, Qatar's official news agency announced that the emir met recently with Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Doha where the two men discussed the conditions aimed at reaching an agreement of an immediate and permanent ceasefire.