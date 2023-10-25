A three-month-old baby shot dead in Essonne, the father taken into police custody

A three-month-old little girl died after being shot in Milly-la-Forêt (Essonne) on Wednesday evening. The child's mother is hospitalized while the father and another individual have been taken into police custody.

A three-month-old infant died Wednesday evening after being shot. The tragedy occurred in Milly-la-Forêt, (Essonne). Transported to Fontainebleau hospital (Seine-et-Marne), the very young child hit in the chest succumbed to his injuries around 9 p.m., despite his treatment.

The little girl, a few months old, was taken to the hospital by her father, a 54-year-old man and presented as a municipal elected official by the Parisian. The man was arrested by the gendarmerie a few hours after leaving the hospital with another individual aged 67, according to information from BFMTV. Both are currently in police custody. The father of the deceased baby reportedly said he found his child in his bassinet, alone at the family home in Milly-la-Forêt, and injured by a gunshot as he returned from Paris. He reportedly added that his wife asked him to go to the capital for an errand. In addition to the bleeding child, the man said he discovered a pool of blood upstairs, suggesting that his wife was injured. A firearm, a type 22 rifle according to the Ile-de-France newspaper, was seized from the home.

As for the child's mother, she is seriously injured and was hospitalized after being found in the vicinity of Milly-la-Forêt, near an equestrian center in the town. The exact circumstances of the tragedy are still unclear, but the Evry public prosecutor's office opened an investigation for "murder of a 15-year-old minor and attempted murder by a spouse" and entrusted the investigations to the research section of the Paris gendarmerie .