A tax transfer reaches 9 million French people to help them pay bills

The tax authorities will pay several hundred euros to many households within a few days.

It is unexpected or has been forgotten. Good news is coming for the wallets of millions of French people. While the transition to 2024 has been synonymous with an increase in many everyday prices, part of the population will receive money directly into their bank account within a few days. It is neither your employer nor the Caf which will be at the origin but the taxes. After having taken direct debits in recent months, the time for transfers has arrived.

For several years, in mid-January, the tax authorities have granted a sum to many taxpayers to help them pay certain bills. A boon for the households concerned. In a few days, the State will pay, on average, nearly €630 to those who are eligible for this payment. Not everyone can claim it but, unlike some schemes, it is not linked to income. The wealthiest can benefit as much as the poorest.

This transfer concerns people who employ a cleaning lady, someone to look after the children, assistance for an elderly person (i.e. various jobs at home); have their child in a crèche, school daycare or leisure center (childcare costs); made donations; have rental investments.

Each year, the costs incurred for these expenses are reimbursed by taxes at various levels: 50% for home jobs and childcare costs, 66% for donations, around 20% for rental. In January, the tax authorities will make a first transfer, corresponding to 60% of the part it reimburses. The remaining 40% will be done during the summer. The amounts are calculated in relation to what you declared in 2023, on your income and expenses for 2022. You haven't followed everything? Explanations.

In 2023, you declared for taxes that you paid €10,000 in childcare costs for your child in 2022. The tax authorities therefore cover €5,000. In mid-January 2024, €3,000 (60% of €5,000) will be given to you. The missing €2,000 will arrive in the summer.

If you have not made any changes since your last tax return and you are entitled to this assistance for one (or more) of the cases mentioned above, the money will be automatically paid into your bank account on Monday 15 January 2024. The wording will be as follows: “IMPORT CREDIT ADVANCE”. The people concerned have normally already received a tax document, available in their personal space on the impots.gouv.fr website. This specifies the amount that will be granted since it is individual, according to the costs incurred by each person.