A tax collection is coming and you have certainly forgotten it, the tax authorities have already set the date

Millions of people will see a notice from the tax authorities appear on their bank accounts within a few days.

“DGFIP direct debit”: the mention will appear in a few days on millions of bank accounts. You might not have expected it anymore, but that's not a mistake. And it’s better to have provisioned the account because the bill is steep. The tax authorities will in fact make a levy from the owners.

The latter are liable for property tax, this tax that all owners of property, whether built or not, must pay. Since the end of August, the General Directorate of Public Finances has sent notices mentioning the amount to be paid. The increase is at least 7.1% for everyone, but the increase is much greater in certain cities, by decision of the mayors.

If a payment deadline was set based on the notices, it was possible, upon receipt of the property tax, to pay what was due. Or rather to authorize the withdrawal at a later date. Indeed, when the procedure is carried out on the impots.gouv.fr site, the DGFIP sends an e-mail to the taxpayer to indicate that “the payment order has been successfully registered”.

A few lines further down, the tax authorities specified the collection date. But you may have forgotten it or not paid attention to it. Watch out for your bank account! For non-monthly owners, payment will take place on Thursday October 26, 2023. Be careful to have enough money available to avoid the unpleasant surprise of an overdraft. On average, the bill is over €900 this year.

Those who pay part of the land each month will not escape it either. The increase being general, a regularization was established by the DGFIP, according to a timetable indicated on the property tax notice. Collections will take place on Monday October 16, Wednesday November 15 and Friday December 15.

For owners wishing to switch to monthly payments from 2024, it is still possible to take the necessary steps on the tax website. To do this, simply log in and click on "Payments", then "Sign up for monthly direct debit". For the start of monthly payments from January 2024, the procedure must be carried out before December 15, 2023.