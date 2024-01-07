A surprise new prime minister? Who to replace Borne?

The Minister of National Education Gabriel Attal could create a sensation and replace Élisabeth Borne as Prime Minister.

Sébastien Lecornu, Julien Denormandie... and now Gabriel Attal? The name of the Minister of Education would be mentioned to possibly take over from Elisabeth Borne in the event of a reshuffle according to information from BFMTV. This hypothesis would have appeared after the refusal to appoint Sébastien Lecornu by the head of state's close advisors, the fear of Julien Denormandie's inability to satisfy the right wing of the majority.

Gabriel Attal has on his side the successes obtained in each ministerial post up to National Education which he has led since the summer and communication which satisfies both Emmanuel Macron and the French who have a good opinion of the young minister. The appointment of Gabriel Attal to Matignon would embody the continuity of "at the same time" for Emmanuel Macron's policy, but would he succeed in imposing himself against the heavyweights of the executive or against Parliament? A fact often criticized by Elisabeth Borne. He could become the youngest Prime Minister under the Fifth Republic, at 34 years old.

The end of 2023 was trying, fraught with difficulties for the government and notably marked by the adoption of the immigration law, not without difficulty. So, could this new “year of determination” as the President of the Republic said during his New Year’s Eve speech lead to the emergence of a new strong man at the head of government?

The name of Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu has come up insistently in recent days to replace Élisabeth Borne at Matignon. Close to Emmanuel Macron, the former Minister of Overseas in the Castex government could be the leader of the "big cleanup" in the ranks of the majority desired by a Renaissance MP as indicated by France Info. Another right-wing hypothesis: the appointment of Bruno Le Maire to Matignon. The most political profile, but which could divide the Macronists. Finally, the big odds come to us from the Ministry of National Education with Gabriel Attal. His profile would please the head of state, capable of capturing the light without overshadowing Emmanuel Macron.