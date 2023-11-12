A Spanish store sells what Amazon no longer wants at “crazy” prices. And ships to France

Thousands of products rejected by Amazon, Ali Express, Shein and other platforms are on sale in this store at 'ridiculous' prices. There are customers camping out front and the good news is that there are shipments to France.

The Crazy Day Factory store, located on the outskirts of Madrid, is a colossal warehouse surrounded by long queues, with people camping out outside to get access to the best deals. Here you can find televisions for 20 euros, tablets for the price of sandals, luxury items packaged at ridiculous prices, oil-free fryers, shoes, evening dresses. An endless world that starts at 10 euros.

Items are purchased by Crazy Day Factory from Amazon, Ali Express and other e-commerce giants. There are more and more returns in these types of stores and previously they were all thrown away. But the law has changed and Amazon must resell them. New companies are purchasing these returned products and have given new life to these products by allowing many consumers to acquire items at heavily discounted prices.

The name of this 'outlet' comes from the existence of a particularly crazy day in this warehouse. “Every Friday, before opening, we carry out a complete restocking of the store so that the first customers can find the best products for only 15 euros,” explains the company on its site. 'On Saturday, there will still be hundreds of products on our shelves that no one will have found at an even lower price. In our store you will have to search and search through shelves full of products to find real hidden treasures before other customers.'

One of the owners of Crazy Day Factory, David Yue, told El Pais newspaper that he buys around 5,000 returned items from major digital commerce platforms every week. "Amazon doesn't have time to check all the returns they receive and what they do is hoard them and sell them quickly, blindly, and that's where I come in." explains the entrepreneur, who emphasizes the importance of his company for the environment. “Imagine how many trees have to be cut down and the amount of energy needed to make this product that someone is going to return with a little damage,” he explains to El País, showing an electric kettle.

'I gave a second life to half a million items that previously ended up in landfills,' says the 30-year-old entrepreneur, who has already managed to open three stores in Spain, located in Madrid, Vallecas and Seville . On the store's ecommerce site there are some products that can be purchased online, divided into 10 and 20 euro zones. You can receive new items via the store's WhatsApp channel. But it is the 'Crazy Boxes' that arouse the most curiosity.

In the surprise boxes, whose prices vary between 9.99 and 550 euros, we do not know what we will receive. But the company assures: “You will be guaranteed to receive products worth more than you actually paid.” Each box can contain products such as luxury items, electronics, shoes and clothing, toys, household utensils, among many other options. Purchasing on the site allows for shipments within Europe within 24-48 hours.