A single product eliminates stubborn sweat odors without rubbing

Odors can persist even after washing on sports gear, but also T-shirts or shirts.

When it's hot, in winter on public transport or in stores, while playing sports, or in stressful situations, we all sweat on a daily basis. Sweat odors can sometimes become embedded in our clothes, creating an uncomfortable and embarrassing situation. These unpleasant odors do not always go away after machine washing. To avoid throwing them away, sometimes you have to use ingenuity to make them disappear.

After testing several techniques spotted on the internet and on social networks, one caught our attention and proves to be very effective in restoring freshness to clothes and regaining an impeccable wardrobe. For this, no need to spend money on magical products from the dry cleaner, there is a natural technique to eliminate all odors from clothes, and you only need one ingredient: percarbonate of soda. You will find them in all supermarkets for only a few euros.

A first piece of advice: avoid leaving your clothes in which you have sweated lying around for too long in the laundry bin. The sooner you wash them, the less likely odors will stick. If, despite this, your favorite clothes don't smell fresh when they come out of the machine, all is not lost.

In a basin filled with very hot water, pour a glass of percarbonate of soda (for approximately 4 liters). Leave the garment to soak for several hours, ideally overnight. Then wash it as usual, machine or hand wash. Soda percarbonate has whitening and deodorizing properties. It is effective at 60 degrees.

If you have dark clothes that don't tolerate soda percarbonate, you can treat them with washing soda crystals instead. Let them soak in a soda crystal solution for about an hour, then wash them as normal. This method is just as effective in eliminating stubborn odors. By using this simple tip, you will no longer be bothered by bad smells on your clothes, and you will extend the life of your wardrobe.

No more spending a fortune on expensive cleaning products or going to the dry cleaner to freshen up your clothes. Soda percarbonate is an affordable and effective solution for eliminating sweat odors without having to scrub or use harsh chemicals.