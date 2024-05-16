A simple trick prevents the lawn from yellowing, only good gardeners use it

Improper watering is not the only cause of yellow spots on the lawn. Gardeners share their tips for avoiding this problem.

A bushy, green lawn is the dream of many gardeners as summer approaches to make the most of their garden during the summer season. But maintaining a lush, green lawn can be a challenge, especially during the warmer months. Yellowing lawn is a common problem that many gardeners encounter. Regular watering is recommended but watering is not the only reason for a yellowing lawn.

If it turns pale green or yellow instead of dark green, your lawn is likely lacking nutrients such as iron and nitrogen. These yellow spots can be difficult to repair, but there is a solution to keep your lawn beautiful and healthy all year round by adjusting watering and providing it with the necessary nutrients.

For good watering, here are some tips. The first is undoubtedly the most valuable but also undoubtedly the least known. Rather than watering lightly every day, it is recommended to water deeply once or twice a week. This encourages the roots to grow deeper into the soil, making them more resistant to drought.

Water preferably early in the morning, between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. This allows water to penetrate the soil before the heat of the day causes evaporation. It also reduces the risk of fungal diseases that can develop when turf remains wet overnight. You can also use automatic sprinklers or drip systems. They provide even water distribution, minimizing waste and ensuring that the entire lawn receives a sufficient amount of water.

The ultimate advice from experienced gardeners is to provide your lawn with a special lawn fertilizer rich in nitrogen and iron, with a slow release. You will easily find them in gardening stores. The fertilizer will help the grass grow evenly, will not burn the surrounding lawn and plants, and will last longer. This will significantly improve soil conditions, making it a better place for grass to grow...and therefore keeping your lawn looking nice and green.