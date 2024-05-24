A ship that mysteriously disappeared with its entire crew found 115 years later

The shipwreck of the Adella Shores dates back to 1909. It was not until more than a century later that its wreckage was found.

The year was 1909. The steamboat Adella Shores was crossing the icy waters of Lake Superior, located in Michigan, United States. This 175-ton ship was built by the Shores family and completed in 1894. Its name refers to that of the youngest member of the family. It was carrying salt to Minnesota and was followed by a larger steel ship, the Daniel J. Morell. Suddenly, the Adella Shores disappeared without anyone understanding what had happened, not even the passengers on the boat accompanying it. All 14 crew members perished and the boat vanished into thin air. The only particular element noted that day was strong gusts.

Since its inauguration, the boat has been the bearer of a bad omen, according to sailors' beliefs. The Shores family, very religious, had, in fact, refused to carry out the tradition of the bottle of wine or champagne broken on the hull for the christening of the ship. They then decided to perform the same gesture with a bottle of water. The boat ultimately encountered multiple problems before its disappearance: it notably sank twice in shallow water.

It was today, almost 110 years later, that the wreck was found at the bottom of the lake. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) announced this on the occasion of the 115th commemoration of the tragedy. The wreck was located at a depth of 200 meters. This discovery follows a suspected position in 2021 followed by numerous dives using sonar and underwater vehicles. The mysterious disappearance of the ship could soon be elucidated. Weather conditions were likely the primary cause of the sinking, according to Bruce E. Lynn, executive director of the GLSHS.

"The lakes create their own microclimates where conditions can change extremely quickly. Vessels like the Adella Shores could very quickly find themselves in situations from which they cannot safely exit. Reduced visibility has also caused problems and "Ship strikes were not uncommon. There were a lot more ships active," Bruce E. Lynn told Fox News. Only debris, such as that of the boiler, the hold or even the bow, were found and not human remains. Between 6,000 and 10,000 shipwrecks are believed to be at the bottom of the Great Lakes, a group of five lakes located on or near the border between Canada and the United States, and much of it is yet to be discovered.