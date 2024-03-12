A serial killer at Nagui, in a TV game, without him suspecting it

Wanted by Crime investigators for almost three decades, the “Grêlé”, famous French serial killer, had nevertheless made an appearance on the set of “Everyone wants to take their place”, in 2019.

Crime investigators owe him many sleepless nights. For thirty-five years, François Vérove, better known by his serial killer nickname, "le Grêlé", was sought by the police, before they finally found his trace in September 2021. Cornered, he had committed suicide before he could be arrested and questioned. On the table of the Grau-du-Roi Airbnb in which he had ended his life, the man who had been a gendarme then a policeman during his career and who was perceived as a good family man, had however left a letter d confession. He admitted to having killed innocent people at a time when he was subject to "crazy rage", in his words.

But surprise, this Tuesday, March 12, Marianne released a video of the famous game show hosted by Nagui, Everyone wants to take their place, in which the serial killer appears as a participant. An extract found following the revelations of journalist Patricia Tourancheau who, in the RTL show L'Heure du crime, revealed on February 26 that she had discovered that the "Grêlé", whose sketch could have been established and broadcast at the time of his crimes committed between 1986 and 1994, had not always taken care to remain discreet. Questioned by investigators, his wife assured that she did not suspect anything, adding that her husband did not seem to be hiding. As proof, she would have supported, her participation in the game show. Rather comfortable with Nagui's questions regarding his personal life, the "Pockmarked" had however failed to shine during his appearance on the show and was eliminated in the first round.