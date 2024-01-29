A scratch on your laminate flooring? It's ancient history with this technique

Here's how an ordinary ingredient can erase scratches from your floor.

In just a few years, laminate parquet has established itself as a practical alternative to install, elegant in decoration and more economical than solid parquet. It has many advantages but the majority of models, especially the cheap ones, can be damaged easily. Does your parquet floor have nasty scratches and claws? A heel that scratches the laminate flooring, a piece of furniture moved that leaves marks and scratches on the floor, a cat that scratches the floor... These are unfortunately things that happen quite often, and can quickly cause scratches on your flooring.

Before spending a fortune to replace it or hiding it under a rug, there is a little-known grandmother's method to fade it and make it shiny again. Even after a major cleaning, your laminate flooring will retain marks and remain scratched. To make it new, all you will need is a few minutes of your time, and an almond, a kitchen ingredient that is found everywhere and does not cost very much if you find them in small quantities.

Do you find that strange? Still, this trick for fading scratches is indeed effective, and this ingredient can make your laminate floor look new again in seconds. Here's what to do if you've accidentally scratched your laminate flooring. Start by breaking an almond in half, then rub the inside of the nut along the scratch for a few seconds. You will see the scratch almost disappear.

How it works ? If your floor is light, almond is ideal. If it is dark, you can replace the almond with a walnut. Do not hesitate to adapt the fruit according to the color of your parquet, this technique works with all nuts. If you have walnut oil, or walnut hulls, this also works, especially on waxed parquet floors.

It will smooth out scratches and scuffs on your parquet floor to restore its original appearance. Don’t hesitate to try this tip also on your wooden furniture if it is scratched. This can, for example, renovate a wooden table that has been worn out and give it a second life. You'll see, it's magical!