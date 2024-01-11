A reshuffle thought up by Macron and imposed on Attal?

Tightened and supplemented by several new heads, rather labeled on the right, the government of Gabriel Attal seems to have been largely influenced by Emmanuel Macron.

Emmanuel Macron will try to relaunch his five-year term. And he wanted to remind the majority that he was indeed the master on board. After the stormy episode of the immigration law and the revolt of some of its ministers from the left wing, one woman in particular bore the brunt of the reshuffle marked by the right wing, it is Rima Abdul-Malak. Former Minister of Culture, she was replaced by Rachida Dati, a figure of the Sarkozy right. Former Minister of Justice, the current mayor of the 7th arrondissement of Paris is a real surprise in the new government of Gabriel Attal. Even more so in view of the former declarations of the Parisian elected official, describing the presidential party as a coalition of “right-wing traitors and left-wing traitors” at the microphone of France Inter on June 21, 2021.

For his part, Gabriel Attal does not seem to have had any real choice regarding the composition of this very tight government, made up of 14 ministers. Once the desires of the new Prime Minister to give Jean Castex a second chance were swept away, the Head of State undertook the major works in macronie. If the appointment of Rachida Dati to the post of Minister of Culture does not really appear to be the choice of Gabriel Attal, newly appointed to Matignon, it reflects Emmanuel Macron's desire to create an almost assumed alliance with the right.

This could also allow the President of the Republic to find an absolute majority in the National Assembly. Emmanuel Macron notably proposed to Rachida Dati to be the Macronist candidate in Paris in 2026. Gabriel Attal, for his part, only heard of the Head of State's desire to appoint her to Culture on Wednesday at the end of the day according to The echoes. Enough to affirm a little more, the feeling of a government imposed by Macron and suffered by Attal.

This reshuffle and this "right-wing" of the Attal government may be surprising, particularly because the new Prime Minister had committed not to poach a minister from Les Républicains (LR). Another important data is the confirmation of the tenors of the majority. Bruno Le Maire is confirmed as Minister of the Economy, Gérald Darmanin, despite desires elsewhere, particularly on the side of the Quai d'Orsay, retains the Interior, Sébastien Lecornu, once expected to put on the costume of Prime Minister, remains minister armies. Finally, Éric Dupont-Moretti also keeps his portfolio.

Gabriel Attal was also imposed a former advisor to Nicolas Sarkozy as chief of staff in the person of Emmanuel Moulin. Finally, the appointment of Catherine Vautrin as Minister of Labor, Health and Solidarity attests to the new turn taken by Emmanuel Macron. Several times Secretary of State and Minister Delegate for Social Cohesion and Equality under Jacques Chirac, Catherine Vautrin remains labeled on the right.