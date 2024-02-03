A real estate expert is categorical, this detail devalues ​​your home and puts off buyers

If you want to sell your home, here are the main mistakes not to make which could devalue your house or apartment and put off buyers.

Owners who want to take the plunge and sell their house or apartment want to do so at the best price. But be careful, Eric Bramlett, real estate expert and owner of Bramlettresidential.com warns that there are a whole host of potential issues that could affect the value of your home and even its ability to sell for a good price. He says there are three characteristics that instantly turn off buyers and devalue homes.

The first point is clutter. You need to make a good first impression when a potential buyer walks into your home. A cluttered environment can instantly give off a chaotic and unwelcoming vibe, and can potentially “turn off buyers from the start.” Clutter has the ability to "make rooms appear much smaller than they really are," says the expert, which can lead buyers to believe the home doesn't have the storage or living space that they need.

A cluttered environment can also give buyers the impression that the seller is trying to hide defects, and is neglecting the maintenance of his property. Remember to tidy up your house or apartment before visits. Do not leave anything lying on tables and furniture, do not leave laundry to dry on your clothes rack, declutter the floors, do not leave dirty dishes in the sink, etc.

The choice of paint color in a house is also very important. It's more than just an aesthetic decision. It plays a vital role in the ambiance of a space and can influence the perception of potential buyers. The real estate expert claimed that "extremely bright or unusual paint colors can deter buyers, especially those who have difficulty visualizing beyond existing decor." He recommends opting for neutral hues with warm undertones, as they not only make spaces welcoming, but also provide a timeless appeal, ensuring the home remains "appealing to potential buyers for a longer duration."

Other point. Often, homeowners focus only on their living room or kitchen, believing that these are buyers' primary areas of interest and therefore might unintentionally neglect one of the "most intimate and crucial spaces": the master bedroom. The professional explains that this room serves as a sanctuary within the home, and its condition can “significantly influence the buyer’s perception of the entire property.”