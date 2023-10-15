A portable battery and wireless charger at 75% off!

It is not uncommon for Samsung to offer big promotions on its devices. It is currently possible to benefit from a pack with a wireless charger and a portable battery from the firm for less than 20 euros!

Samsung has a very good habit of quickly selling off its new releases. This is all the more valid for its telephone equipment such as chargers, headphones and batteries. Darty is currently offering a big promotion on a pack bringing together two Samsung items at a very low price. The latter includes a wireless charger as well as a portable battery from the firm. So you will have everything you need to never run out of battery on your phone!

Simply add both products to your cart to take advantage of the first discount. The second is a refund offer to be completed at this address.

This promotion coupled with the refund offer allows you to have the Samsung wireless charger and portable battery for less than 20 euros! This represents a big saving compared to their base price which peaks at almost 80 euros when you buy the two products together.