A piece of the Eiffel Tower at the center of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games medals

This is amazing news and quite incredible, the medals for the Paris 2024 Olympics have a piece of the Eiffel Tower.

They were expected and they are magnificent! The medals for the next Paris 2024 Olympic Games were revealed this Thursday, February 8 by Tony Estanguet. The design, spectacular and which must meet very precise specifications, is up to par with a surprise guest, the Eiffel Tower.

On the obverse of the Olympic medal, alongside the goddess Nike and the Parthenon, the Eiffel Tower is present on the front of all medals, regardless of their metal, bronze, silver and gold. But his presence is much more important. The committee has in fact approached the Société d'exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE) to recover, following an agreement, a large piece of the monument. “We decided to treat this piece of the Eiffel Tower in the shape of a hexagon, to set it like a precious stone in high jewelry” explained Clémentine Massonnat, head of design at Chaumet, creator of this medal with the LVMH house. (The 5,084 copies, 2,618 for the Olympic Games, 2,466 for the Olympic Games, will be manufactured by the Monnaie de Paris.)

For the Paralympics, there is no prescribed design for the obverse. The COJOP-Chaumet couple therefore chose to represent a low-angle view under the Eiffel Tower on the Paralympic medals. The inscription Paris 2024 is also engraved in braille for the blind. Another difference with the able-bodied, the color of the ribbons (from the specialist Neyret) differs with red for the Paralympics and blue for the Olympics. On the other hand, all the medals have the name of the disciplines concerned engraved on their edge.