A parliamentary assistant accuses an RN deputy of violence

Romain Baudry, National Rally deputy for Bouches-du-Rhône, is the target of a complaint from his parliamentary assistant who accuses him of violence, according to information from Le Parisien.

A parliamentary assistant of Romain Baudry would have filed a complaint against this RN deputy from Bouches-du-Rhône for acts of violence, according to information from Le Parisien. The events allegedly took place on Friday January 26 around 10 p.m. The victim says in his complaint that they had a dispute over working hours that were not paid. The deputy then allegedly shoved her and jammed her fingers in a door, leading to a 5-day temporary work stoppage.

Romain Baudry denies these remarks. They are, according to him, “completely false”. This would involve local assistance on a fixed-term contract for three months. “She is just trying to keep her place even though I had initiated dismissal proceedings against her. Her work and her behavior tarnished the image of my parliamentary office,” justifies the MP for Bouches-du-Rhône. He affirms that he will have the opportunity to explain "if ever" he is "summoned by the police".

He will be heard in the coming days by the management of the RN group at the National Assembly. The group believes it has “no reason not to believe” Romain Baudry. The RN management also emphasizes that it was not informed of these disagreements between the MP and the parliamentary assistant.